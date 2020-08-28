LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 43-year-old man was shot overnight in northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue to investigate a reported shooting around 1:59 a.m. Friday.

There they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Northeast District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

