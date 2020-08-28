LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “This is Fashion 2020.”

That’s what Annapolis native and fashion designer Christian Siriano says about masks, at least.

Siriano has been hard at work making masks since March when they became an important part of peoples’ wardrobes. He has also been donating countless masks to frontline workers and those in need.

“We can’t believe how many we have donated but feeling really proud, he wrote on Instagram recently.

Siriano is also selling masks on his website. They come in a number of colors and with phrases such as “Yes Mom, I’m wearing a mask” and “I’m smiling. Can’t you tell.”

CBS Baltimore Staff

