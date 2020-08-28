BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and its musicians announced Friday that they have agreed to a new five-year contract running through 2025. It is the first long-term contract agreement between the two sides since a previous three-year contract expired in 2016.

The musicians were represented by the Musicians Association of Metropolitan Baltimore, Local 40-543 American Federation of Musicians.

A key point in the agreement is an acknowledgment of the financial realities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. So as a part of the new contract, there will be near-term compensation adjustments followed by gradual increases in compensation and musician complement in the second year of the agreement.

“We are especially gratified that a long-term agreement has been reached with our musicians. Our collaboration was punctuated by a commitment to the future success of our great orchestra, which success is our joint responsibility,” said Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Board Chair Barry Rosen in a statement. “The tone and content of all of our negotiations were always constructive and cordial. Reaching agreement on a five-year contract is a key ingredient for the BSO to expand upon the extraordinary philanthropic support it received from our community earlier this year, and a key ingredient in the implementation of our five-year strategic plan.”

The terms of the five-year agreement, effective from September 7, 2020 through September 14, 2025, include the following:

COVID-19 provisions including reductions during the initial year (2020-21 season) followed by annual increases in base scale. Year 1: (2020-21 season) 26% reduction in base scale and a 75% reduction in overscale and seniority Year 2: (2021-22 season) 1% increase in base scale (from pre-COVID level) Year 3: (2022-23 season) 1% increase Year 4: (2023-24 season) 1.75% increase Year 5: (2024-25 season) 2.5% (reaching a minimum annual wage of $90,100 in the final year)

Gradual increases in the number of full-time musicians, including gradual filling of vacancies, moving from 75 full-time musicians (2020-21 season) to 85 full-time musicians, including librarians, in year 5 (2024-25 season).

Continuation of a comprehensive year-round benefits package which includes medical, dental, vision, life, long-term disability, and instrument insurance.

Formation of a diversity task force to address ways to increase diversity on stage including a new fellowship program to be developed with the Sphinx organization.

Increased responsiveness in scheduling and programming to pursue new earned revenue and community engagement opportunities.

Maximum visibility of the orchestra in the region, across the state and beyond through digital platforms.

Building on the popularity of BSO OffStage, new structures for a continuation of at-home content by musicians as part of COVID-19 provisions.

New provisions for the BSO’s operations and increased profile in Montgomery County including expanded opportunities for donor and patron engagement.

“The Musicians of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are so pleased with the momentous agreement we have been able to achieve together with BSO leadership,” said Player’s Committee Chair Brian Prechtl in a statement. “This long term agreement will allow us to continue to attract world class musicians and will give us the freedom to concentrate on what we do best – making sublime music that nurtures and uplifts hearts, minds and spirit.”

The BSO has found creative ways to engage fans digitally during the pandemic releasing videos on the 4th of July and presenting a digital concert series.