Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it has seen an increase in illegal charters across the mid-Atlantic in the past two months.
Since the beginning of July, the Coast Guard said it has halted five illegal charter voyages, which take passengers on board without proper credentials and sometimes safety equipment.
Officials recommend people ask the charter captain to see a valid license and make sure the charter is insured before setting sail.
Over the past year, ten charters have been found to be not complying with requirements in the Maryland National Capital Region.