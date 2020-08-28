ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is reporting a total of 106,664 positive coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic as of Friday, which is 601 more cases since Thursday.
Hospitalizations remained flat at 412 as well as ICU cases which dropped by one to 106.
The statewide positivity rate is at 3.32%, which is also down from Thursday.
A total of 3,593 Marylanders have died from COVID-19, which is 13 more people since Thursday.
A total of 14,184 people were hospitalized due to the virus. More than 1.86 million COVID-19 tests were administered in the state, with 1.18 million coming back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|392
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,190
|(223)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,312
|(438)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,149
|(575)
|23*
|Calvert
|779
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|489
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,669
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|769
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,346
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|443
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,430
|(117)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,408
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,325
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|260
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,806
|(779)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|25,963
|(762)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|533
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,096
|(55)
|Somerset
|191
|(3)
|Talbot
|463
|(4)
|Washington
|1,273
|(32)
|Wicomico
|1,522
|(47)
|Worcester
|793
|(22)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,878
|10-19
|7,534
|(2)
|20-29
|19,164
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|19,908
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,680
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|15,781
|(289)
|16*
|60-69
|10,719
|(586)
|13*
|70-79
|6,516
|(893)
|26*
|80+
|5,484
|(1,633)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|56,368
|(1,758)
|75*
|Male
|50,296
|(1,835)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|34,105
|(1,471)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|1,981
|(132)
|6*
|White (NH)
|24,102
|(1,520)
|68*
|Hispanic
|25,669
|(415)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,678
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,129
|(16)
|4*
