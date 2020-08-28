ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is reporting a total of 106,664 positive coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic as of Friday, which is 601 more cases since Thursday.

Hospitalizations remained flat at 412 as well as ICU cases which dropped by one to 106.

The statewide positivity rate is at 3.32%, which is also down from Thursday.

A total of 3,593 Marylanders have died from COVID-19, which is 13 more people since Thursday.

A total of 14,184 people were hospitalized due to the virus. More than 1.86 million COVID-19 tests were administered in the state, with 1.18 million coming back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 392 (20) Anne Arundel 8,190 (223) 10* Baltimore City 14,312 (438) 20* Baltimore County 15,149 (575) 23* Calvert 779 (27) 1* Caroline 489 (3) Carroll 1,669 (120) 3* Cecil 769 (30) 1* Charles 2,346 (91) 2* Dorchester 443 (6) Frederick 3,430 (117) 7* Garrett 63 Harford 2,408 (66) 3* Howard 4,325 (111) 6* Kent 260 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,806 (779) 39* Prince George’s 25,963 (762) 23* Queen Anne’s 533 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,096 (55) Somerset 191 (3) Talbot 463 (4) Washington 1,273 (32) Wicomico 1,522 (47) Worcester 793 (22) 1* Data not available (15) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,878 10-19 7,534 (2) 20-29 19,164 (23) 1* 30-39 19,908 (46) 6* 40-49 17,680 (119) 3* 50-59 15,781 (289) 16* 60-69 10,719 (586) 13* 70-79 6,516 (893) 26* 80+ 5,484 (1,633) 77* Data not available (2) 1* Female 56,368 (1,758) 75* Male 50,296 (1,835) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 34,105 (1,471) 55* Asian (NH) 1,981 (132) 6* White (NH) 24,102 (1,520) 68* Hispanic 25,669 (415) 10* Other (NH) 4,678 (39) Data not available 16,129 (16) 4*

