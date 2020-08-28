LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Catonsville last week, Baltimore County police said Friday.

Jaekwan Jacob Stephens is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime. He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

27-Year-Old Man Killed In Overnight Catonsville Shooting

Police said Stephens shot and killed Charles Anthony Green, Jr., 27, during an argument in the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road just before 12:30 a.m. on August 18.

At the time, police said three suspects left the scene in a white vehicle. It’s unclear if the other suspects have been identified or charged.

