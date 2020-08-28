REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) –– A 24-year-old Reisterstown man was charged with sexually assaulting at least one minor and other sex offenses.
Baltimore County Police report Jaysson David Sanchez of the 300 block of Stonecastle Avenue is being held without bail on charges of third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl.
Police said he also solicited sex from other teen girls on Instagram, but detectives have not yet identified these victims.
County police are hoping the public can help them find any additional underaged victims that may have been solicited for sex acts or assaulted by Sanchez.
Detective said Sanchez used cell phone apps and frequently areas where he could meet underaged girls. He’d also ask teen girls to introduce him to their friends, police said.
Sanchez drove a red Toyota Scion as pictured below.
Police are asking anyone who may have been inappropriately approached for sex acts or sexually assaulted by Sanchez to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Special Victims Unit by calling 410-307-2020.
FRY the MF