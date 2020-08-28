Comments
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Reisterstown man faces multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.
Jaysson David Sanchez is being held without bail on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense. Police said he sexually assaulted the teen and solicited other girls via Instagram.
Officials are asking any other victims to call police. They said Sanchez may have used not only the internet but also frequented areas where he would be likely to meet teenage girls.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.