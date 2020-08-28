LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMLove Island
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Jaysson David Sanchez, Local TV, Reisterstown, Sexual assault, Talkers

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Reisterstown man faces multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

Jaysson David Sanchez is being held without bail on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense. Police said he sexually assaulted the teen and solicited other girls via Instagram.

Jaysson David Sanchez. Credit: Baltimore County Police

Officials are asking any other victims to call police. They said Sanchez may have used not only the internet but also frequented areas where he would be likely to meet teenage girls.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply