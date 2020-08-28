ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WJZ) — A young Baltimore Orioles fan had his dream come true this week when he received a response to his letter to former Baltimore Orioles manager Joe Altobelli.
Ten-year-old Phillip wrote a handwritten note to Altobelli who lives in the Rochester Regional Health nursing facility in New York. Phillip is a collector of baseball autographs and cards and was hoping to get one from the former World Series champion manager.
Altobelli was cheered up by receiving the letter and the staff at the Edna Tina Wilson Living Center along with Altobelli’s family, sent a letter back to the young fan. Enclosed in the letter was a signed photo of Altobelli to add to Phillip’s collection.
The Altobelli family told Phillip that his letter had made Joe happy. Phillip responded with a followup letter of his own that read: “It’s more than getting someone’s autograph, it’s about cheering them up and making them happy with a letter.”
The young collector and Orioles fans now has a big piece of hometown history to add to his collection.
The 88-year-old Altobelli led the Orioles to the World Series in 1983 where the team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in five games. He spent 59 years in organized baseball as a player, coach, manager and then finally a broadcaster with the Rochester Red Wings before retiring in 2009.