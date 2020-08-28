LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WJZ) — A young Baltimore Orioles fan had his dream come true this week when he received a response to his letter to former Baltimore Orioles manager Joe Altobelli.

Ten-year-old Phillip wrote a handwritten note to Altobelli who lives in the Rochester Regional Health nursing facility in New York. Phillip is a collector of baseball autographs and cards and was hoping to get one from the former World Series champion manager.

Credit: Rochester Regional Health

Altobelli was cheered up by receiving the letter and the staff at the Edna Tina Wilson Living Center along with Altobelli’s family, sent a letter back to the young fan. Enclosed in the letter was a signed photo of Altobelli to add to Phillip’s collection.

The Altobelli family told Phillip that his letter had made Joe happy. Phillip responded with a followup letter of his own that read: “It’s more than getting someone’s autograph, it’s about cheering them up and making them happy with a letter.”

The young collector and Orioles fans now has a big piece of hometown history to add to his collection.

The 88-year-old Altobelli led the Orioles to the World Series in 1983 where the team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in five games. He spent 59 years in organized baseball as a player, coach, manager and then finally a broadcaster with the Rochester Red Wings before retiring in 2009.

