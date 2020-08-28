LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — An elderly man suffered severe burns in a vehicle fire in Bel Air Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened outside a home in the 600 block of Mauser Drive, the state fire marshal’s office said. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and then seeing a 2017 Mazda CX-5 on fire.

Neighbors pulled the 75-year-old man out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived. Crews were able to put out the blaze.

The man is still recovering at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

