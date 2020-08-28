WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Small businesses in Maryland hit hard during the coronavirus will soon be getting some financial help from the federal government.
The state’s congressional delegation said Friday that $3.4 million in funding through the CARES Act will help support small businesses in parts of the state.
Businesses will be able to use the money for payroll expenses, new equipment and inventory, plus anything they need to make their office or retail space socially distant.
Just under half the money –$1.6 million — will go to the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, while $1 million will go to the Tri-County Council for Western Maryland and $770,000 will go to the Maryland Department of Commerce in Baltimore.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.