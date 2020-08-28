LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Maryland Friday afternoon.

Baltimore and Carroll counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. Parts of Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties are under a warning until 4:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for parts of Maryland through 8 p.m. Friday.

The watch is for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Washington and Baltimore City.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are possible and isolated flooding incidents are possible.

