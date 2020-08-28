BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heads up, drivers: more red light and speed cameras are going up in Baltimore.
The city’s transportation department said Friday that eight new speed cameras and two more red light cameras will be installed and turned on next month.
The speed cameras, which cite drivers for going at least 12 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, will be set up and run between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays during the school year.
Enforcement will begin two weeks after signs are installed, which is planned for around September 14. Each violation carries a $40 fine.
The cameras will be installed at:
- 3500-3900 blocks of Greenspring Avenue – Kennedy Krieger High School
- 2000-2600 blocks of Orleans Street – William Paca Elementary School
- 4300-4700 blocks of Roland Avenue – Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
- 1900-2900 blocks of Harford Road – Harford Heights and Reach Partnership School
- 600-1100 blocks of E. Biddle Street – Frances Academy
- 3500-4700 blocks of Erdman Avenue – Archbishop Curley High School
- 5300-5500 blocks of Frederick Avenue – North Bend Elementary School
- 600-1000 blocks of E. Belvedere Avenue – Govans Elementary School
The red light cameras will be activated on September 7 and can cite drivers 24-7. Fines are set at $75.
Locations getting a red light camera include northbound Fallsway at East Madison Street and eastbound Pratt Street at Central Avenue.