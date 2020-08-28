LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Most Maryland jurisdictions have now found enough election judges for the general election this fall, the State Board of Elections said Friday.

With just 66 days to go until the November election, local boards are still trying to build up their benches so they have replacements if people drop out.

Baltimore, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Talbot counties, as well as Baltimore City, need more Republican election judges, while Allegany County is searching for more Democratic election judges, the elections board said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan said more than 11,000 people have signed up to be election judges this fall.

Last month, meanwhile, the president of the Maryland Association of Election Officials stressed the difficulty the state was having in filling vacancies for nearly 14,000 election judges before November 3.

May election judges are older, retired people who are more at risk of contracting the coronavirus, leading them to opt out this year

To learn more about how to be an election judge, click here.

