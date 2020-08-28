JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a fatal crash in Jessup on Thursday.
Officers responded to Wigley and Orchard Avenues around 9:30 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle.
Police said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wigley Avenue toward Orchard Avenue at a high rate of speed. A Ford AUV was turning left from Orchard Avenue onto Wigley Avenue when it was struck by the motorcycle. The operator was ejected.
The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old Mark Bennett Belgen Jr. of Hanover, was pronounced dead on the scene. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.
The driver of the Ford SUV was uninjured.
Police said the cause of the crash appears to be a motorcyclist failing to control speed to avoid a collision. Authorities said they are waiting on toxicology results.