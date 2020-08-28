ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — One man is dead after being shot by a Maryland State trooper overnight after police said he attempted to flee a traffic stop in Howard County.

Police said the incident happened at 2 a.m. Friday on northbound I-95 near Rt. 100 in Elkridge. The interstate remains closed between Routes 100 and 195 for police activity.

#BREAKING: ramps are closed from route 100 East bound/ West bound to 95. Maryland state police confirms a trooper-involved shooting happened early this morning stemming from a traffic stop. Officials confirm one person is dead. @wjz pic.twitter.com/HmdyU1v46t — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 28, 2020

Police said a trooper tried to stop a suspected impaired driver after seeing a red Ford Escape weaving across multiple lanes of I-95. The driver pulled over to the right shoulder.

The trooper requested backup for a field sobriety test and began to approach the driver’s side of the car. State police said a second trooper then arrived and approached from the passenger side.

According to police, the first trooper on scene asked the driver to exit the vehicle but he refused and instead put the vehicle in drive. Police said the trooper then reached into the car to remove the keys from the ignition, but the suspect accelerated, dragging the trooper more than 2,000 feet down the interstate. The trooper yelled at the driver to stop over and over again.

Police said the trooper feared for his life and shot the driver. Police said the trooper was then thrown from the car and into the center median. Another trooper found him not far from where the car eventually came to a stop.

The trooper, a three-year veteran, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The driver was a Hispanic male who has not yet been identified and had no identification on him according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said troopers found multiple alcohol containers inside the vehicle and a machete under the driver’s seat.

Both troopers at the scene were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Due to the extensive area of the scene along northbound I-95, morning traffic had to be diverted around the area. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with detours.

Police plan to hold a press briefing at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

