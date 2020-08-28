LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a man who they said exposed himself to two children on a trail in the county earlier in the week.

The two children were walking on a trail at the Piney Orchard Nature Preserve on Wednesday afternoon when the man pulled his shorts down in front of them, police said. The children ran home and told their parents, who called police.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s who was wearing running clothing and a wool flat-top hat.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-8760 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

