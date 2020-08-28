Comments
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Cockeysville last week.
The crash happened on Cranbrook Road near Malcolm Circle around 11 p.m. on August 21. Police said the 29-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street when the westbound vehicle hit him.
The driver reportedly stopped briefly then fled west on Cranbrook Road.
Police said the victim remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as a darker SUV or crossover with likely significant damage to the front windshield and damage to the front end.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.