ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Judiciary announced Friday that it is entering Phase IV of its five phase reopening plan beginning on Monday, August 31. This phase will see the state’s circuit and district courts resume state-wide non-jury trials and contested hearings in civil, family and juvenile cases.

As part of the reopening plan, anyone entering a courthouse, including employees are required to wear either a mask or face covering, submit to a written or verbal questionnaire regarding any COVID-19 related symptoms; and submit to a contactless thermometer temperature check.

“We are moving cautiously, as planned, into Phase IV of the Judiciary’s reopening plan and are now resuming all court operations except for jury trials,” said Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Maryland Court of Appeals in a statement. “Dockets will be restricted in size, and face masks, social distancing, temperature checks at building entrances, and other measures will remain in place to help to protect the public, judges, and Judiciary staff to the extent possible. We will continue to follow best practices recommended by the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The phased resumption of court operations combines health measures with operations protocols to serve the justice needs of the people of Maryland.”

The Maryland Court of Appeals has remained operational since Phase II of the reopening plan. The arguments are being held remotely and are continuing to be livestreamed on the Judiciary’s website. The Court of Special Appeals is also operating mostly remote while any mediation conducted by the Court of Special Appeals’ Alternative Dispute Resolution division could also be handled remotely.

“Circuit Courts will continue to hear all matters that have been heard in Phase III and further expand those matters being heard in Phase IV. In criminal matters, the courts will hear motions, expungement, violation of probation hearings, non-jury trials, status conferences, and sentencings,” said Judge Laura Ripken, administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit and chair of the Conference of Circuit Judges in a statement. “In civil matters, the courts will hear motions, settlements, and attorney discipline cases, as well as court trials. In family law, the courts will hear domestic violence cases, motions, pendente lite hearings, contempt proceedings, adoptions, guardianships, child support, settlements, court-ordered mediations and merits hearings.”

Individuals who have business with the courts should check the website or call the clerk’s office for information before arriving at a courthouse location. Courts across the state will continue to use technology for remote proceedings but that will vary by location.

Anyone without an attorney needing help navigating the court system or civil legal assistance can contact the Maryland Courts Self Help Center at 410-260-1392 or through online chat services. Attorneys are available from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Judiciary plans to move to the final phase of its reopening plan on October 5, 2020.