TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man they said sexually assaulted a person at Towson University.
The Towson University Police Department said the sexual assault happened at the Tubman House on campus. The suspect, identified as Kenneth Tang Kum, reportedly inappropriately touched the victim between 8:45 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.
Kum is wanted in the fourth-degree sexual assault. Police said he is six feet tall, weighs 245 pounds and has close-cropped black hair and a slight mustache.
Police said Kum drives a gray Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 5EF3367. The car was last seen in the West Village parking garage.
Anyone with information should call campus police at 410-704-4444.