LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — TikTok star and Ellicott City native Bryce Hall has been criminally charged after throwing several large parties at mansions in the Los Angeles area despite coronavirus-related restrictions on gathering sizes.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the charges against Hall and social media influencer Blake Gray during a news conference on Friday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Garcetti approved shutting off power at Hall’s home in the Hollywood Hills after he threw multiple large parties despite numerous warnings.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.