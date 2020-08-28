LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bryce Hall, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers, TikTok

LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — TikTok star and Ellicott City native Bryce Hall has been criminally charged after throwing several large parties at mansions in the Los Angeles area despite coronavirus-related restrictions on gathering sizes.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the charges against Hall and social media influencer Blake Gray during a news conference on Friday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Garcetti approved shutting off power at Hall’s home in the Hollywood Hills after he threw multiple large parties despite numerous warnings.

Read more from CBSLA.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply