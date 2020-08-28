LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical Center is building a modular care unit for what it calls an anticipated fall surge of coronavirus cases.

As construction work is underway, Lombard Street between Paca and Greene streets will be closed until midnight on Monday to allow a crane to move the new structures onto the site, UMMC said.

Parking and pedestrian access will also be limited.

The 16-bed unit is set to open in early October.

