TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — This year the Maryland State Fair was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun virtually.
The 3rd Annual Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off will be held virtually this year and you are a big part of it — the winner will be determined by people’s choice.
This year, WJZ’s team includes Anchor Linh Bui and her daughter Maiah!
This adorable duo will face-off with other local TV station teams on Friday, Sept. 4.
You can watch the live event here and that’s also where you can vote.