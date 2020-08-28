LATESTMaryland State Police Say A Trooper Fatally Shot A DWI Suspect After He Was Dragged Along I-95 During Attempted Traffic Stop
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — This year the Maryland State Fair was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun virtually.

The 3rd Annual Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off will be held virtually this year and you are a big part of it — the winner will be determined by people’s choice.

This year, WJZ’s team includes Anchor Linh Bui and her daughter Maiah!

This adorable duo will face-off with other local TV station teams on Friday, Sept. 4.

Linh Bui and her daughter Maiah in the state fairs shake-off

You can watch the live event here and that’s also where you can vote.

