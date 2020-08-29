CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICUs Flat
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A member of the Hogan administration was fired Saturday for “divisive images and statements” posted to social media related to recent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Governor Larry Hogan’s office confirmed the firing of Arthur Love, IV, who had been the Deputy Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives,” said Steve McAdams, Executive Director for GOCI. “Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties. Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately.”

Montgomery County Delegate Eric Luedtke took a screenshoot of one of Love’s post which is a meme of a police officer smiling and saying, “Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug.”

 

“This is one of the FB posts by Governor Hogan’s Deputy Director of Community Initiatives. Who oversees – I’m not kidding – the Commission on African American History and Culture,” Luedtke said in a tweet. “Fire him, Gov. Hogan, and issue the Executive Order on use of force you should’ve issued months ago.”

Kevin Craft, Administrative Director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume Love’s former position effective immediately. 

