BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens held a scrimmage at an empty M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, something the team will have to adapt to for at least the initial part of this season.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano reported that the scrimmage was initially dominated by the defense.

Chuck Clark recorded an interception during the scrimmage.

Observation from Ravens scrimmage at stadium: defense winning by far thru 1st 4 possessions. Lamar Jackson’s timing & accuracy on passes is off. One INT (Clark) on a tipped ball nullified by PI (Elliottt).

Again- it’s practice 🏈 @WJZ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 29, 2020

Lamar Jackson and company had to knock the rust off to get the offense going.

Viviano said one offensive series featured two false starts and a time out because they couldn’t get out of the huddle in time.

Harbaugh doesn’t look happy after another erratic series for Lamar Jackson & the offense that included 2 false starts, a time out bc they couldn’t get out of a huddle in time & a couple more incompletions. Defense looks good! 🏈 @WJZ #Scrimmage — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 29, 2020

Eventually, Jackson hit Marquise Brown for a touchdown.

After under throwing Marquise Brown for an INT (Nigel Warrior) Lamar Jackson hits Brown for a long TD on a rollout that gave Hollywood time to get behind the defense in the end zone. Best offensive play tonight. 🏈 @WJZ scrimmage — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 29, 2020

There will be no NFL Preseason this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ravens are slated to open up their season on Sunday, September 23, at home against the Cleveland Browns.

