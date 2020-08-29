CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICUs Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens held a scrimmage at an empty M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, something the team will have to adapt to for at least the initial part of this season.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano reported that the scrimmage was initially dominated by the defense.

Chuck Clark recorded an interception during the scrimmage.

Lamar Jackson and company had to knock the rust off to get the offense going.

Viviano said one offensive series featured two false starts and a time out because they couldn’t get out of the huddle in time.

Eventually, Jackson hit Marquise Brown for a touchdown.

There will be no NFL Preseason this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ravens are slated to open up their season on Sunday, September 23, at home against the Cleveland Browns.

Stay with WJZ all season long for complete Ravens coverage. 

