CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICUs Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports a total of 107,294 cases of the coronavirus over the span of the pandemic, adding 630 new cases since Friday.

Hospitalizations went down from 412 to 387, with ICUs flat at 106.

The statewide positivity rate is now 3.37.

A total of 3,603 Marylanders have died from COVID-19, up 10 since Friday.

A total of 14,217 have ever been hospitalized due to the virus in Maryland.

The state has administered 1,894,410 tests, with 1,197,189 coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 391 (20)
Anne Arundel 8,264 (226) 10*
Baltimore City 14,383 (440) 20*
Baltimore County 15,274 (577) 23*
Calvert 783 (27) 1*
Caroline 496 (3)
Carroll 1,679 (120) 3*
Cecil 776 (30) 1*
Charles 2,366 (91) 2*
Dorchester 451 (6)
Frederick 3,459 (118) 7*
Garrett 63
Harford 2,437 (66) 3*
Howard 4,354 (111) 6*
Kent 261 (22) 1*
Montgomery 19,866 (780) 39*
Prince George’s 26,064 (766) 23*
Queen Anne’s 540 (25) 2*
St. Mary’s 1,103 (55)
Somerset 192 (3)
Talbot 469 (4)
Washington 1,288 (32)
Wicomico 1,538 (47)
Worcester 797 (23) 1*
Data not available (11) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,901
10-19 7,606 (2)
20-29 19,322 (23) 1*
30-39 20,016 (46) 6*
40-49 17,752 (119) 3*
50-59 15,886 (289) 16*
60-69 10,772 (590) 13*
70-79 6,542 (894) 26*
80+ 5,497 (1,638) 77*
Data not available (2) 1*
Female 56,696 (1,762) 75*
Male 50,598 (1,841) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 34,300 (1,479) 55*
Asian (NH) 1,999 (133) 6*
White (NH) 24,338 (1,522) 69*
Hispanic 25,764 (418) 10*
Other (NH) 4,690 (39)
Data not available 16,203 (12) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

