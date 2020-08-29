ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports a total of 107,294 cases of the coronavirus over the span of the pandemic, adding 630 new cases since Friday.
Hospitalizations went down from 412 to 387, with ICUs flat at 106.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.37.
A total of 3,603 Marylanders have died from COVID-19, up 10 since Friday.
A total of 14,217 have ever been hospitalized due to the virus in Maryland.
The state has administered 1,894,410 tests, with 1,197,189 coming back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|391
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,264
|(226)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,383
|(440)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,274
|(577)
|23*
|Calvert
|783
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|496
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,679
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|776
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,366
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|451
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,459
|(118)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,437
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,354
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|261
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,866
|(780)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,064
|(766)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|540
|(25)
|2*
|St. Mary’s
|1,103
|(55)
|Somerset
|192
|(3)
|Talbot
|469
|(4)
|Washington
|1,288
|(32)
|Wicomico
|1,538
|(47)
|Worcester
|797
|(23)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,901
|10-19
|7,606
|(2)
|20-29
|19,322
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,016
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,752
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|15,886
|(289)
|16*
|60-69
|10,772
|(590)
|13*
|70-79
|6,542
|(894)
|26*
|80+
|5,497
|(1,638)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|56,696
|(1,762)
|75*
|Male
|50,598
|(1,841)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|34,300
|(1,479)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|1,999
|(133)
|6*
|White (NH)
|24,338
|(1,522)
|69*
|Hispanic
|25,764
|(418)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,690
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,203
|(12)
|3*
