BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested 29-year-old Darryl Waller for allegedly throwing rocks at the Northwest Police District, and “other objects” at vehicles on the district’s parking lot.

Police say the incident happened on Friday at around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, officers observed Waller throwing rocks at the Northwest Police District. Officers began to investigate and then found Waller throwing objects at vehicles on the district’s parking lot.

After attempting to run away from the location on foot, Waller was arrested by officers, police say.

According to police, Waller broke a window at the police station, and officers found damage to several vehicles on the parking lot.

There were no officers injured during this incident. Waller was charged with destruction of property.

Baltimore Police say this is the second incident committed against members of the department in the last 24-hours.

Baltimore Police arrested 38-year-old Tyiron Kindred on Saturday after he allegedly drove through a police barricade, striking a marked police vehicle and injuring an officer.

Kindred was arrested a short time later, and the injured officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Kindred is facing several assault charges in connection with the incident.