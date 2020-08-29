BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal drug conspiracy charge.
Donte Bennett, 27, pleaded guilty to participating in a drug conspiracy that operated in and around the Baltimore metropolitan area, distributing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in Maryland and surrounding states.
According to his guilty plea, from October 2018 through at least January 2019, Bennett was a street-level distributor in a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) that distributed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The DTO frequently sold over 100 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl on a daily basis, according to court documents.
Customers of the DTO believed they were purchasing heroin, but the DTO adulterated all heroin it sold with fentanyl, court documents say.
During the course of his participation in the conspiracy, Bennett distributed more than one kilogram of heroin.
Bennett faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for the drug distribution conspiracy.