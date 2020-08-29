CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICUs Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Maryland News, Shooting

LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning in Lansdowne.

Officers responded to multiple calls for shots fired in the unit block of Babybird Court around 1:30 a.m. and found damage to vehicles in the area.

A man later walked into an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. He told officials he was on Babybird Court when he was shot.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone who has not already spoken with investigators, or who may have additional information regarding this shooting, is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff

