Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Tyiron Kindred after he allegedly drove through a police barricade striking a marked police vehicle and injuring an officer.

The incident took place around 4:15a.m. Saturday morning in the 500 block of E. Baltimore Street when police say Kindred struck the officer’s vehicle before attempting to run from the scene on foot.

Kindred was arrested a short time later and the injured officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Kindred is facing several assault charges in connection with this incident.

Baltimore City Police say this is the second incident committed against members of the Baltimore Police Department in the last 24-hours.

The other took place on Friday around 1:30p.m. when officers observed 29-year-old Darryl Waller throwing rocks and other objects at the Northwest Police District and police vehicles in the parking lot.

Waller broke a window at the police district and damaged several of the police vehicles in the parking lot.

He was arrested after attempting to flee the area on foot.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Harrison weighted in on these recent incidents saying, “Acts of aggression and violence against our officers and police property will not be tolerated and those responsible for these acts have been arrested.”

He continued to say, “The men and women of the Baltimore Police Department continue to work hard and make sacrifices to make our city safer.”

