BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested a 61-year-old Harford County man Friday on child pornography charges.
Mark Armstrong, 61, of Forest Hill, was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.
According to police, after an investigation, thousands of files depicting child pornography were recovered on a computer at the South Locust Point Marine Terminal in Baltimore.
The discovery was reported to MDTA Police by BalTerm, a private shipping company that operates out of the terminal and owns the computer.
Armstrong was identified as the suspect and arrested at his residence without incident.
Detectives ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact the MDTA Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 410-537-6700.
