SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a crash on I-83 in Baltimore County on Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police.
The victim has been identified as Brian Smith, III. He was taken to GBMC, and later to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, where he was pronounced dead.
He was one of five passengers in a black Dodge Dart.
A 32-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 9-month-old infant were also injured in the crash, according to Maryland State Police.
Police were called shortly before 6:15 a.m. to a report of a crash on southbound I-83, north of Belfast Road in Baltimore County.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Dodge Dart pulled over to the right shoulder to tend to a child in the rear seat. As the driver opened the rear passenger side door, a white Toyota Tacoma, traveling southbound on I-83, struck the rear of the Dodge Dart.
The driver of the Toyota Tacoma is identified as William Blake, 20, of Reisterstown. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. Blake reported no injuries on the scene.
The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. Police do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor to this crash.