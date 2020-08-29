BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is in for a stormy Saturday.

The remnants of Hurricane Laura combined with a cold front will make for a rainy first half of the weekend over the mid-Atlantic.

Western Maryland will see the bulk of the rain in the morning, while the Baltimore area will get the strongest soaking in the early afternoon.

The low-pressure system that was once Laura appears likely to pass just south of Washington, D.C., bringing the heaviest rain to parts of Virginia, southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

Radar Update: A few clusters of heavier showers are popping up, with widespread heavy thunderstorms in store later this morning into the afternoon. Many of us will pick up 1-2" before the day is done. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/EInM5RSAiS — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 29, 2020

Heavy rain and damaging winds are the main threats from the system, but there is also a possibility for a few tornadoes.

An areal flood warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

Areal Flood Warning for Calvert and St. Marys County in MD until 2:45pm Saturday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 29, 2020

The storms should be moving quickly enough to negate a widespread flash flooding threat, but the fact that the ground will still be saturated from Friday evening’s storms will contribute to the flooding threat. Generally, rainfall totals of one to two inches are possible.

We're getting a break from the heavy rain at the moment but we're in for a good soaking today! Expect heavier stuff to pick up mid morning and continue through the afternoon. There is the potential for severe storms, including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/Uy7Pcylof2 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 29, 2020

Things will dry out pretty quickly Saturday evening, and by Sunday, high pressure will be in control, bringing Maryland cool and calm weather.

