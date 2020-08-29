LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was charged Friday for allegedly burglarizing an Exxon gas station in Linthicum.
Richard Murray, of the 5100 block of Bel Air Drive, was charged with second and fourth-degree burglary and theft of $100 to under $1,500.
Police were called around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Camp Meade Road.
Officers arrived as the suspect was leaving the gas station and placed him in custody.
The investigation revealed the suspect had also burglarized the Luncheteria in the 400 block South Camp Meade Road and was found to be in possession of stolen property from both businesses.
The suspect was transported to central booking and charged accordingly. He was also served on an outstanding arrest warrant through Baltimore City for burglary.