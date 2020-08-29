BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested 38-year-old Tyiron Kindred after he allegedly drove through a police barricade, striking a marked police vehicle and injuring an officer.

Police say the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of E. Baltimore Street.

According to police, Kindred struck the officer’s vehicle before attempting to run from the scene on foot.

Kindred was arrested a short time later, and the injured officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Kindred is facing several assault charges in connection with the incident.

Baltimore Police say this is the second incident committed against members of the department in the last 24-hours.

According to police, the other incident took place Friday around 1:30 p.m. when officers observed 29-year-old Darryl Waller throwing rocks and other objects at the Northwest Police District and police vehicles in the parking lot.

Waller broke a window at the police district and damaged several of the police vehicles in the parking lot.

He was arrested after attempting to flee the area on foot.

“Acts of aggression and violence against our officers and police property will not be tolerated and those responsible for these acts have been arrested,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “The men and women of the Baltimore Police Department continue to work hard and make sacrifices to make our city safer.”