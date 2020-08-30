CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Down As Nearly 500 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was shot in north Baltimore earlier Sunday night, police say.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Woodbourne Avenue at 7:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Northern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

