BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three women were stabbed in North Baltimore earlier Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Greenmount Avenue at 6:31 p.m. for a report of an assault.
When they arrived, they found three women with stab wounds.
All three were taken to hospitals for treatment. One of the women died from her injuries at the hospital, while the other two are expected to survive.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.