Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Detectives from the Baltimore City Police CRASH Team are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in the 6500 block of Fort Smallwood Road.
Investigators say just after midnight the driver of a Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound on Fort Smallwood road when they apparently lost control and crashed into the median of the roadway.
The driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Two other people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and sustained minor injuries.
Anyone with information about this fatal accident is urged to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2606.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook