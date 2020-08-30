HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — In Harford County, dozens of people joined a peaceful motorcade protest against racial injustices.
The group calls themselves, “Drive for Justice.”
They painted windows, made signs and printed out photos of over 200 victims of police brutality.
The motorcade started at Fallston High School and ended at Bel Air High School.
Organizers said they’re taking a stand against police brutality following the recent shooting of Jacob Blake.
“It has to be done now.. we can not wait for someone else to solve the problems of black and brown communities and people of color in this country we have to take a stand,” said Amy, one of the organizers.
Organizer Dominique Givens said for her, taking a stand is personal.
“It takes a toll on you that a lot of people can’t understand, but at the same time it’s our job to make them understand,” Givens said.
Speakers took the microphone to talk about racial injustice. Givens said taking a stand and protesting is essential for change to happen.
“They let people know that visual representation of people’s feelings and I think that’s really important in getting things accomplished,” she said.
The group said they are planning more peaceful demonstrations like Sunday’s in the future.