BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Businesses and neighborhoods in Baltimore are working to do their best to make a safe space for customers to shop and be out in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dozens of volunteers on Sunday worked along Hollins Street near the market to build a new public space.
The team is working to design what they’re calling, “The Love Lot.”
They’re transforming a parking lot into outdoor seating with shade.
“I think everyone should really, not just give back in their own community, but look out for neighboring communities and really come together, especially now, I think everyone’s kind of taking more time to think about not just themselves, but their neighbors,” said designer Adan Ramos.
The space is expected to be ready in about a month.
