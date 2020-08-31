BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aldi is reopening the doors of its Baltimore store on W. Cold Spring Lane on Thursday.
The updated store is part of a $5 billion investment to remodel 1,300 existing stores and open hundreds more.
The store released some photos of what updated stores will look like:
“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Jeff Baehr, Frederick division vice president for ALDI. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome Baltimore residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”
The Baltimore store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.