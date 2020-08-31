ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County responded to two shootings and two shots fired incidents in the county over the weekend and early Monday morning.

One of the shootings happened around 9:20 p.m. in Glen Burnie. Police said officers responded to the area of Shelly Road and Harris Heights to find a man with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man tried to stop the suspect from leaving the scene of a crash when the suspect shot him. The suspect, who is described as a man with a large build, dreadlocks and wearing a blue and white shirt, fled in a light-colored sedan.

Another shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Orchard Road in Riva. Police officers at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

Police said the man was leaving home for work when he saw a maroon sedan blocking his driveway. When he asked the driver to move, the driver reportedly got out and shot him.

On Friday night, a woman reported another person fired several shots at her car while she was driving in the Severn area. Police said the woman told them she was heading west in the 7800 block of Quarterfield Road when the driver of a gold Chevrolet Tahoe heading east fired at her.

The woman and her two passengers were not hurt but her vehicle was damaged, police said.

Saturday afternoon, police were called to the unit block of Johnson Road in Pasadena for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, witnesses pointed out where they thought the shots had come from.

Police said John Andrew Cardinali, 53, of Greensboro, fired shots into the ground to show the gun to someone else.

Cardinali was arrested on multiple gun-related charges, including having a loaded handgun on a person and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings should call police.