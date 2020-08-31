ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One of Gov. Larry Hogan’s staffers was fired over the weekend after social media posts he made about the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin were deemed inappropriate.

Arthur Love IV, formerly the deputy director of Hogan’s community initiative office is now unemployed. He was fired for posting several memes on Facebook about the shootings linked to 17-year-old suspect Kyle Rittenhouse.

The teen is charged with homicide after allegedly fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last Tuesday and seriously injuring a third person.

The shooting came during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

“These posts are obviously totally inappropriate,” said Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Gov. Hogan.

Steve McAdams, Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, released the following statement:

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives. Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties. Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately.”

Democrats called for Love’s dismissal after the social media posts became widely known.

“I was appalled by what I saw and what I read,” said Del. Darryl Barnes (D), with the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus.

One image shows a police officer giving a thumbs up, and writes, “Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug,” with another saying, “This is the definition of self-defense,” beside a picture of Rittenhouse shooting protesters on the street.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott. “You can’t have someone working in state government who is supporting a terrorist, who shot and killed people because they were protesting.”

Now state leaders are looking at how to avoid this from ever happening again.

“They also have to do a better job moving forward of weeding those people out beforehand,” Scott said.

“We must have these types of courageous conversations when we talk about systemic racism and the racial unrest that’s going on not only around the country but right here in the state of Maryland,” Del. Barnes said.