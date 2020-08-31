BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was seen striking another man with a brick in Baltimore on Sunday.

A video of the incident has been shared over and over again on social media Monday.

According to the police report, an officer responded to the 100 block of W. Hamburg Street for a report of an aggravated assault. When the officer arrived however, there was no victim on the scene. However, the officer did see a pool of blood on the north side of the sidewalk.

Upon following up with the person who called, the citizen who reported it refused to give their name or address, but said he was in his home around 6:30 p.m. on W. Hamburg Street when he heard a loud argument between two men.

One of the men began to walk away when the other picked up two bricks, approached the other man and struck him in the back of the head. The man then ran away, leaving the victim on the ground.

You can see the attack in the viral video.

When the officer responded, they were not able to find the victim and still have not located him.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello posted the video on his Instagram, condemning the attack.

In his post, he said the attack happened at around 6:35 p.m. at the northwest intersection of W. Hamburg Street and Leadenhall Street.

“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Costello said in part in his caption.

He said detectives are investigating this incident and seeking any information, including camera footage between the times of 6 and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“If you have information or footage of the victim, suspect, those recording the video, or anything else relevant, please forward to Captain Eric Leitch at: Eric.Leitch@BaltimorePolice.org and feel free to copy me at: eric.costello@baltimorecity.gov.” he added in the post.

