BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re just about two weeks out from the start of the NFL season, and though Ravens fans can’t go to games during the beginning of the season, there is still a way for people to be a part of the action.

Fans can buy cut-outs of themselves to be in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium.

“While we share our fans’ disappointment that they won’t be able to attend home games for at least the initial part of the season, we still want to create a dynamic stadium atmosphere that will include the fan cutouts and other special elements,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said. “This Community of Fans is a way for fans to be a part of our homefield advantage while they watch and cheer us on from their homes.”

The cutouts will be placed in the end zones. They cost $55 for the general public.

“While there’s no substitute for the real thing, we love the idea to fill M&T Bank Stadium with cutouts of some of the best fans in football during this unusual time,” said Augie Chiasera, M&T’s Regional President for Greater Baltimore. “This is another way the Ravens are demonstrating their deep commitment to their fans and the community, and we can’t wait to be part of it. You’ll see cutouts of some of our M&T employees in the stands this season, and we hope to see you there, too.”

Proceeds will benefit the Ravens Foundation’s local COVID-19 relief efforts.

Fans can purchase the cutouts by visiting BaltimoreRavens.com/communityoffans. If you want to have a fan cutout placement by the home opener on September 13, fans should buy by September 7.

After that, the remaining cut-outs will be placed in time for the second home game.