ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If any Marylanders are struggling to make ends meet, there is some financial relief.
Maryland’s Public Service Commission has extended a ban on utility shutoffs and late fees through November 15, including gas, electricity, heat and water.
The extension comes as Gov. Hogan’s executive order on utility shutoffs was set to expire Tuesday.
For those who are at risk of service termination, notices will not be sent to customers until at least October 1, providing a 45 days notice.
