BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City council president Brandon Scott is asking that the city do more to help residents after the Department of Public Works suspended curbside recycling through November 1.

Scott sent acting DPW Director Matthew Garbark a letter expressing frustrations to ongoing challenges associated with regular trash and recycling pickup and called on DPW to take steps to better serve residents.

“For some of our neighborhoods, this announcement comes on top of weeks of disruptions to residential trash and recycling pick up. While COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for our city, it is unacceptable for us to be at this point and more must be done to ensure seniors, people with disabilities, and people without personal vehicles can access basic city services,” wrote Scott. “I am frustrated that Baltimore continues to struggle with regular trash pickup, a problem that predates this pandemic. Even as we navigate challenging and unprecedented circumstances, the City has to find a way to complete its most basic responsibilities on behalf of our constituents.”

Scott said the department needs to better prioritize 311 requests for missed trash collection, put additional recycling drop-off sites in each council district, extend hours at the city’s drop-off centers and more communication.

“For my part, I will be out there to help alongside our solid waste workers and will be mobilizing my office to support in that effort until regular services can resume. In these challenging times, we must pull together as a community and be willing to think outside of the box,” he continued.

He also commended solid waste workers for their hard work during the pandemic and offered support.

“This is not to diminish the labor of the hard-working women and men of DPW, who have contended with coronavirus outbreaks, extreme heat, and an increased load. With the tragic passing of a DPW solid waste worker on the job last week, we must do everything we can to support our frontline workers and keep them safe. I thank our solid waste workers who have continued to show up for their dedicated service,” writes the Council President.

On Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m. the Housing and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a hearing with the administration and DPW to discuss the impact of COVID-19.

Members of the public and press can stream the hearing online, watch live on CharmTV (Channel 25/1085HD), or call in to listen at 408-418-9388 (Access code: 129 735 5191). Information and an agenda for the hearing can be found here.