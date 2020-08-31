CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up Slightly, ICUs Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A delivery driver was punched during a weekend robbery in Glen Burnie, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Monday.

The driver was delivering food to a home in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when a group of men walked up to him, punched him and took the bag of food he was delivering, police said. The group then fled toward a Target store.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

