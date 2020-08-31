BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed in separate shootings in Baltimore in broad daylight Monday afternoon, city police said.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Granby Street in southeast Baltimore around 1:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Medics pronounced the 35-year-old victim dead on the scene.
Two hours later, officers in north Baltimore were called to a home in the 2900 block of Edgecombe Drive North for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man died at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 443-962-5940.