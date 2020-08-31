BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is making its Mo Gaba kid’s shrimp platter a permanent fixture on its menu and plans to donate some of the proceeds to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
Gaba, 14, died in late July after fighting cancer for the fourth time. The Orioles and Ravens superfan gained Baltimore’s attention and love when he began calling in to 105.7 The Fan in 2015.
Following his death, he was honored as the 10th man on the Orioles team during their home opener against the New York Yankees. Weeks prior, he was named an honorary lieutenant with the Baltimore Police Department.
🍤 Effective September 1st, Mo Gaba’s Kids Shrimp Platter will become part of our permanent menu. $1 from each order sold will benefit @HopkinsKids! Your memory will be eternal, Big Guy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cwn6PSh3Ge
— Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 31, 2020
On Twitter, the restaurant wrote that $1 from every platter sold will go to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.